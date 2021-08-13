journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

22-23-31-37-39

(twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
Workers feverishly correcting Butler County roundabout project before...
3
Amazon Air opens long-anticipated cargo hub at Cincinnati/NKY...
4
Police: 2 deaths in Hamilton home believed to be murder-suicide
5
Middletown could see new community center, improved Oakland area in...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top