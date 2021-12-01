Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
27-31-34-35-37
(twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
