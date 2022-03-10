Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-14-22-31-32
(six, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Top local news for Wednesday, Mar. 9, 2022
2
Tri-County Mall mixed-use development project will cost $1B over 10...
3
Coroner IDs man who drowned in West Chester pond, says it was...
4
St. Patrick’s Day 2022 events grow as COVID-19 restrictions lessen
5
Liberty Way interchange ramp to be closed nightly for a month