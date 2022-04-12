journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-17-25-32-37

(two, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $202,000

