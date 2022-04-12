Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-17-25-32-37
(two, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $202,000
