Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-24-34-37-38
(seven, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
