Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-04-07-15-19
(one, four, seven, fifteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
