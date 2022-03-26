journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-04-07-15-19

(one, four, seven, fifteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

In Other News
1
Fairfield Applebee’s closed until restaurant gets OK from inspectors
2
Man charged with felonious assault in Middletown stabbing
3
Top local news for Friday, Mar. 25, 2022
4
5 uplifting stories: A flash mob in wedding proposal, Fairfield student...
5
Man charged with felonious assault in Middletown stabbing
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top