Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-05-20-38-39

(two, five, twenty, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

