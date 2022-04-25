Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11-19-21-27-35
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
