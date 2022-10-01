BreakingNews
Cincinnati police: Driver arrested in death of UC student
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-09-10-21-24

(one, nine, ten, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Teen arrested in Middletown High School bomb hoax
2
Circus act featured in ‘The Greatest Showman’ movie to perform in...
3
RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: Updates on eateries, coffee shops and breweries in...
4
Look for absentee ballot request forms for Nov. 8 election in Sunday’s...
5
Weekly guide: Things to do in Southwest Ohio
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top