Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-09-10-21-24
(one, nine, ten, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
