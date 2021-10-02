journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-15-16-35-39

(six, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

