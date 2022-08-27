journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-10-20-21-30

(two, ten, twenty, twenty-one, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

