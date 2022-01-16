Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-05-12-13-24

(two, five, twelve, thirteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $206,000

