Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-08-19-26-29

(one, eight, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $270,000

