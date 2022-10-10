journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-04-05-27-39

(one, four, five, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

