Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-02-13-32-39

(one, two, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

