By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-07-21-32-34

(one, seven, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

