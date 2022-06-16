Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

journal-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

24-25-30-34-35

(twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

