Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-09-11-19-30
(five, nine, eleven, nineteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
Top local news for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
2
Teen girl ordered to remain in juvenile detention after allegedly...
3
Dayton man indicted for allegedly exposing himself in Warren County...
4
Monroe HS grad, acclaimed filmmaker makes Forbes magazine’s rising star
5
This family’s decorations hold court on their Hamilton street