Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-09-11-19-30

(five, nine, eleven, nineteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

In Other News
1
Top local news for Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
2
Teen girl ordered to remain in juvenile detention after allegedly...
3
Dayton man indicted for allegedly exposing himself in Warren County...
4
Monroe HS grad, acclaimed filmmaker makes Forbes magazine’s rising star
5
This family’s decorations hold court on their Hamilton street
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top