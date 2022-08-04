Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-03-11-26-28
(two, three, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
