Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

10-18-23-24-25

(ten, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

