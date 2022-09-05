Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11-13-24-35-37
(eleven, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
Over-capacity Cincinnati pet shelter says ‘name your price’
2
Butler and Warren counties have strong ties to the Underground Railroad
3
Hamilton 7-year-old battling rare brain disease
4
Local college students start third fall semester during COVID-19...
5
Middletown names leader to coordinate events, special projects