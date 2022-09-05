journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

11-13-24-35-37

(eleven, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

In Other News
1
Over-capacity Cincinnati pet shelter says ‘name your price’
2
Butler and Warren counties have strong ties to the Underground Railroad
3
Hamilton 7-year-old battling rare brain disease
4
Local college students start third fall semester during COVID-19...
5
Middletown names leader to coordinate events, special projects
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top