Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

12-27-29-31-37

(twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

