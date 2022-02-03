Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12-27-29-31-37
(twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
Sleet, ice are biggest concerns of storm moving through region
2
Rivertown Brewery in Monroe announces permanent closure
3
Put trash, recycling out tonight; Rumpke crews to run routes early...
4
Top local news for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022
5
Lakota adopts new COVID-19 rules, weighs post-Super Bowl off day, preps