Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
07-08-09-29-35
(seven, eight, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
$10,000 reward after truck stolen from Middletown dealership
2
Some school districts announce closings for day after Super Bowl
3
‘Cincinnati’s grandpa’: Fundraiser aims to get lifelong Bengals fan to...
4
Top local news for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022
5
Animal Friends Humane Society shelter temporarily halts walk-ins for...