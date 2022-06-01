Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-24-32-35-38
(two, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $283,000
