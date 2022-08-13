Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-04-33-34-38
(three, four, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
