Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

11-17-20-31-36

(eleven, seventeen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

