news
By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

