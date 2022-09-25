Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
