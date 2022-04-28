Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
11-36-61-62-68, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
(eleven, thirty-six, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-eight; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
