Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
39-41-54-59-62, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3
(thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Pinball Garage doubles its size with expansion
2
A smell to behold: Cincinnati Zoo’s corpse flower is blooming
3
Antique car parade to travel from Hamilton to Fairfield, be on display...
4
Women to host Ohio camp focused on body positivity
5
Butler County’s first Costco will also see shutdown of Springdale store