Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
09-10-37-59-62, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(nine, ten, thirty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
