Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
27-29-45-55-58, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3
(twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-five, fifty-five, fifty-eight; Powerball: two; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Fairfield Twp. police officers give Birchwood residents an early...
2
Butler Co. Engineer wins award for making roads safer — even when...
3
Restaurants turn to supply chain surcharge to survive higher costs
4
Best of 2021: Seven stories from West Chester Twp. this year
5
10 New Year’s Eve parties in Butler, Hamilton and Warren counties