Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
19-28-41-42-51, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-one; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $279,000,000
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
