journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

19-28-41-42-51, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-one; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $279,000,000

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

In Other News
1
Top local news for Wednesday, June 15, 2022
2
Fire at Pleasant Avenue building under investigation but not suspicious
3
Fairfield City Council seeks applications to fill impending vacancy
4
Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield reopens following long power outage
5
Three area fire departments will share protective barrier truck for...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top