Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-10-15-33-42, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(three, ten, fifteen, thirty-three, forty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
