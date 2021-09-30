journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

02-07-11-17-32, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

(two, seven, eleven, seventeen, thirty-two; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $570 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

