Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

07-14-24-30-56, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

(seven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty, fifty-six; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

