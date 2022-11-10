Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
07-14-24-30-56, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(seven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty, fifty-six; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Ross Twp. voters overwhelming denied creating their own zoning...
2
Oxford Kiwanis holiday food drive exceeds goal
3
Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter continues election night...
4
1 dead after stabbing at fire in Ross Twp.; second house heavily...
5
Ross and Talawanda schools face budget cuts in wake of levy losses