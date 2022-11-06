Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

journal-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

28-45-53-56-69, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3

(twenty-eight, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)

