Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
28-45-53-56-69, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(twenty-eight, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
