Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
12-18-20-29-30, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 3
(twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty; Powerball: sixteen; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
2 found dead in Hamilton home, police investigating
3
First Butler County classes begin: Butler Tech starts school year as...
4
Nearly 1,000 people protest in northern Kentucky over vaccine mandate...
5
Popular food truck rally returns to West Chester this week: What to...