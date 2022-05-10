Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
18-30-35-52-56, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(eighteen, thirty, thirty-five, fifty-two, fifty-six; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Driver killed in crash with Lakota school bus identified
2
Police: Incident at FOP Lodge was a stabbing; reward offered for info...
3
Top local news for Monday, May 9, 2022
4
Butler County Care Facility to close due to worker shortage, lack of...
5
Tri-County Mall redevelopment project accelerates; $200M in tax...