Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
13-22-34-51-67, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $99 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Top local news for Wednesday, Mar. 9, 2022
2
Tri-County Mall mixed-use development project will cost $1B over 10...
3
Coroner IDs man who drowned in West Chester pond, says it was...
4
St. Patrick’s Day 2022 events grow as COVID-19 restrictions lessen
5
Liberty Way interchange ramp to be closed nightly for a month