Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-06-40-51-67, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2
(one, six, forty, fifty-one, sixty-seven; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Butler County residents in need of utility help may contact group
2
18-year-old Fairfield shooting victim ID’d; no arrests have been made
3
Food pantries struggle to keep shelves stocked, assist local families...
4
Bust nets marijuana, cars and $350K at 2 Butler County homes
5
Butler County hires new finance director