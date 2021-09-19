Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

05-36-39-45-57, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $457 million

