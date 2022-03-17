Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-28-34-35-58, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2
(three, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five, fifty-eight; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
