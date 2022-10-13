Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-30-41-42-59, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 5
(fourteen, thirty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: six; Power Play: five)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
