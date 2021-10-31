journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

05-23-28-43-56, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

(five, twenty-three, twenty-eight, forty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

