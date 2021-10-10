Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
12-17-30-45-62, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(twelve, seventeen, thirty, forty-five, sixty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
