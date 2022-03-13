Hamburger icon
news
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

19-20-37-39-61, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, twenty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

