Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-17-57-58-68, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3
(four, seventeen, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
