Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
19-25-43-46-48, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
Laser lights, 400 candles will Illuminate Hamilton on Friday
2
Video: Fairfield police pursuit after LugNutz bar shooting
3
Hamilton continues to see rising income tax revenues
4
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
5
Lakota West senior linebacker Aden Miller is ‘what you want in a...