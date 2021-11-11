journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

19-25-43-46-48, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, twenty-five, forty-three, forty-six, forty-eight; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

