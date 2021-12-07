Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-21-38-50-59, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3
(three, twenty-one, thirty-eight, fifty, fifty-nine; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
In Other News
1
5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
Police investigate alleged gross sexual imposition by Talawanda staffer
3
Free health screenings being offered in Middletown
4
Badin High School teacher among those winning city’s top educator honor
5
Woman shopping inside Kroger has purse snatched; Middletown man...