Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-21-38-50-59, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3

(three, twenty-one, thirty-eight, fifty, fifty-nine; Powerball: six; Power Play: three)

