Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

02-15-38-54-65, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 4

(two, fifteen, thirty-eight, fifty-four, sixty-five; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: four)

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/

